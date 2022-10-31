Henry carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

No running back in NFL history has dominated a team the way Henry has dominated Houston. In each of Tennessee's last four meetings with their AFC South rivals, the 28-year-old power back has run for at least 200 yards, and he's the first RB in history to run for 150-plus yards and two TDs in four straight games against the same opponent. Henry also became the third back in league history to have six career 200-yard rushing performances, joining O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson in a very exclusive club. The Titans star has also reached triple-digit rushing yards in four straight games this season, a streak he'll look to extend in Week 9 against Kansas City.