Henry rushed the ball 22 times for 122 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals. He added one reception for 11 yards and a two-yard passing touchdown.

Henry had seen his production dip in every game this season, though he reversed that trend with his first 100-rushing yard performance of the season. He ripped off several big runs, with his longest gain being a 29-yard run into the end zone, during which he ran through several potential tacklers. Henry also found some unconventional ways to contribute to the offense when he threw a two-yard touchdown to Josh Whyle after taking a direct snap at the goal line.