Titans' Derrick Henry: Hyped by new OC Smith

Speaking at his introductory press conference, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith referred to Henry as a "home-run hitter" with "a rare skill set," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry will enter his fourth NFL season with his third offensive coordinator, though it should be an easy transition given that Smith plans to retain the terminology used by Matt LaFleur in 2018. Assuming he learned something from his predecessor's early mistakes and eventual success, Smith presumably will feature Henry as the lead back while Dion Lewis is mostly used on passing downs. The 247-pound behemoth memorably erupted for 585 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over the final four weeks of the 2018 campaign, nearly dragging a mediocre Titans squad into the playoffs. While Henry still figures to be the centerpiece of most weekly game plans, any reasonable path to success involves the acquisition of better receiving weapons for Marcus Mariota (neck).