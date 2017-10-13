Titans' Derrick Henry: In line for more work
The Titans will make an effort to get Henry more involved in the offense moving forward, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Coming off back-to-back losses, offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie noticed Henry received a season-low four carries Sunday in Miami. Since drafting Henry in the second round of the 2016 draft, more work for the running back has had a direct correlation on the Titans' record. As evidence, the team is 10-1 when Henry earns at least seven rushes, as opposed to 1-8 when the number is six or fewer. Getting Henry more involved in the offense could come at the expense of DeMarco Murray, but the Titans may also operate a more run-friendly offense in the short term if Marcus Mariota (hamstring) continues to sit out. Either way, Robiskie and company seem committed to increasing Henry's stock.
