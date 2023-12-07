Henry was limited at practice Thursday for rest purposes, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's notable that Henry isn't listed with an injury designation on Thursday's practice report, given that he left this past Sunday's game against the Colts to be evaluated for a concussion. Since then, Wyatt relays that Henry has been feeling good, with no concussion symptoms and will be ready to play in Monday night's game against the Dolphins. The running back is thus set to continue to pace Tennessee's Week 14 backfield, with Tyjae Spears on hand to work in complementary role.