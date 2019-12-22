Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Inactive Sunday

Henry (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Henry out, Dion Lewis is expected to head the Titans' Week 16 rushing attack, with Khari Blasingame and Dalyn Dawkins (promoted from the practice squad Saturday) on hand to work in complementary roles.

