Henry (hip) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Cowboys.
Henry, who the Titans listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday and Wednesday, approached the contest listed as doubtful, so it's not a surprise that he'll sit this one out and focus on being ready for the team's AFC South title showdown against the Jaguars in Week 18. In his absence versus Dallas, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site relays that Hassan Haskins figures to get the bulk of Tennessee's backfield work Thursday, with Julius Chestnut mixing in. Additionally, Jonathan Ward is up from the practice squad to provide further RB depth.
