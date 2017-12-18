Titans' Derrick Henry: Just nine touches in loss

Henry rushed seven times for 19 yards and caught both of his targets for nine more yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to San Francisco.

Henry saw nine touches to DeMarco Murray's 19, likely because their team trailed for most of this one and wanted the better pass-catching back on the field. While both running backs have five rushing touchdowns this season, Henry's average of 4.8 yards per carry is far superior to Murray's 3.6. With a playoff berth slipping away after consecutive losses to sub-.500 NFC West opponents, one can only hope Tennessee will turn to its most effective rusher more often after decreasing Henry's carry total in three consecutive weeks.

