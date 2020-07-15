Henry has agreed to a four-year deal with the Titans worth $50 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Henry's new deal with Tennessee includes $25.5 million guaranteed and comes on the heels of the franchise inking QB Ryan Tannehill to a long-term pact earlier this offseason. With that, Henry, who was the NFL's leading rusher in 2019 with 1,540 yards, will continue to head the Titans' backfield and remains a top option at his position in both real and fantasy terms. Backing him up and slated to serve as a change-of-pace option this coming season is 2020 third-rounder Darrynton Evans.
