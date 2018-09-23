Titans' Derrick Henry: Leading rusher in Week 3 win

Henry rushed 18 times for 57 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Jaguars.

Henry led his team in scrimmage yards, as offense was hard to come by in this low-scoring affair. This was nearly a mirror-image of last week's performance, when Henry turned 18 carries into 56 yards. The power back is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry through three weeks, which doesn't bode well for his chances of finding success against a stout Eagles run defense next week.