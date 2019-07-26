Titans' Derrick Henry: Leaves Friday's practice

Coach Mike Vrabel considers Henry "day-to-day" after the running back left Friday's practice with an undisclosed issue, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

According to John Glennon of The Athletic, Henry stretched prior to the session but only managed one individual drill before his departure. Afterward, Vrabel added that he won't know the nature of the potential injury until he talks with the Titans' training staff. As a result, Henry's health may be clarified in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories