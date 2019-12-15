Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely suiting up Sunday
Henry (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old received the questionable tag after sitting out practice all week, but the hamstring issue never appeared to truly put his status in doubt for Week 15. Henry has received 18-plus carries in all three games since the Titans' Week 11 bye, and he figures to see a heavy workload again Sunday.
