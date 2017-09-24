Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to back up DeMarco Murray on Sunday
With DeMarco Murray expected to play, Henry is likely slotted as his backup, so long as Murray's hamstring cooperates.
It's possible Murray has a pregame or in-game setback, or Henry gets going and coach Mike Mularkey plays the hot hand, but given that Murray's been pronounced the clear starter and is likely to suit up, Henry's a risky play, especially against a stout Seahawks front.
