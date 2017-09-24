Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to back up DeMarco Murray Sunday

With DeMarco Murray expected to play, Henry is likely slotted as his backup, so long as Murray's hamstring cooperates,

It's possible Murray has a pre-game or in-game setback, or Henry gets going, and coach Mike Mularkey plays the hot hand, but given that Mularkey pronounced Murray the clear starter, and Murray's likely to suit up, Henry's a risky play, especially against a stout Seahawks' front.