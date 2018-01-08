Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to start divisional-round matchup
Titans head coach Mike Mularkey confirmed Sunday that Henry would likely start at running back in Tennessee's divisional-round matchup with New England on Jan. 13, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
While Mularkey isn't ruling DeMarco Murray (knee) out for the showdown with the Patriots after the veteran running back sat out the team's playoff-opening win over the Chiefs last weekend, Henry will be in line for the lead role again after producing 191 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 25 touches in the upset victory. Murray, who is dealing with a Grade 3 MCL tear, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, is considered day-to-day at this juncture and will likely only be available in a supporting role for the divisional round if he shows enough progress with his recovery during practices this week. Though the top-seeded Patriots are heavy favorites in the matchup, Henry's status as the unquestioned top option out of the backfield makes him a solid DFS building block against a New England rush defense that ceded 4.7 yards per carry during the regular season, the second-worst mark in the NFL.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-high rushing total in playoff debut•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another start on tap•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Posts 66-yard receiving touchdown in win•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Opportunity knocks in Week 17•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Headed for featured role•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Could serve as lead back for finale•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...