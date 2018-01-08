Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to start divisional-round matchup

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey confirmed Sunday that Henry would likely start at running back in Tennessee's divisional-round matchup with New England on Jan. 13, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

While Mularkey isn't ruling DeMarco Murray (knee) out for the showdown with the Patriots after the veteran running back sat out the team's playoff-opening win over the Chiefs last weekend, Henry will be in line for the lead role again after producing 191 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 25 touches in the upset victory. Murray, who is dealing with a Grade 3 MCL tear, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, is considered day-to-day at this juncture and will likely only be available in a supporting role for the divisional round if he shows enough progress with his recovery during practices this week. Though the top-seeded Patriots are heavy favorites in the matchup, Henry's status as the unquestioned top option out of the backfield makes him a solid DFS building block against a New England rush defense that ceded 4.7 yards per carry during the regular season, the second-worst mark in the NFL.