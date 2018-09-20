Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited again Thursday

Henry (back) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry has opened Week 3 preparations with back-to-back limited practices, but head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't vocalized any reported concerns about the running back's availability Sunday in Jacksonville. While Henry has struggled through the Titans' first two games, logging 82 yards on 28 carries and failing to score, Tennessee could make more use of the 24-year-old in Wildcat formations with the hope of opening up running lanes, according to Wyatt. Henry, who had prior experience running the Wildcat from his high-school days, took five direct snaps in last week's win over the Texans, keeping four of them for himself and gaining a healthy 17 yards.

