Henry (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

For a second consecutive day, Henry was operating with a cap on his reps at Tuesday's walkthrough, giving him just one more chance to log every on-field rep before the Titans potentially hand him a designation for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh. With backup running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) getting a full listing on Tuesday's report after being limited Monday, he appears to be a bit more healthy than Henry as the team makes its way through Week 9 prep.