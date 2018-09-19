Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited at practice Wednesday
Henry (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Henry is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on 28 rushing attempts through two games to date. He'll no doubt improve on those numbers in the coming weeks, but Jacksonville's rugged defense awaits him in Week 3, plus Dion Lewis (30 carries for 117 yards and a TD) continues to cut into Henry's volume.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Met with resistance•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Struggles in Week 1 defeat•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Fails to impress•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Modest production in preseason loss•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Ready for outside zone•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to share time in backfield•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.