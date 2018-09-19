Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited at practice Wednesday

Henry (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on 28 rushing attempts through two games to date. He'll no doubt improve on those numbers in the coming weeks, but Jacksonville's rugged defense awaits him in Week 3, plus Dion Lewis (30 carries for 117 yards and a TD) continues to cut into Henry's volume.

