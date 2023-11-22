Henry was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

During the Titans' 34-14 loss to the Jaguars this past Sunday, Henry logged 25 of 40 snaps on offense, rushing 10 times for 38 yards and adding one catch for six yards. At this stage, the Titans haven't suggested that Henry's Week 12 availability is in danger, and it's possible that his listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. With that in mind, Henry will presumably need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.