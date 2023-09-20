Henry (toe) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry was on the field for 46 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's overtime win over the Chargers en route to rushing 25 times for 80 yards and a TD and adding three catches for 15 yards. So far there's nothing to suggest that the running back is in any danger of missing this weekend's game against the Browns, but he'll presumably need to log a full practice by Friday in order to avoid a Week 3 injury designation.