Henry was added to the Titans' practice/injury report after logging a limited session Thursday due to a not injury-related reason, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.
While this could be something routine, given the uniqueness of the current season, it's worth checking back on Henry's status Friday to see if he approaches Sunday's game against the Lions with any degree of uncertainty regarding his Week 15 status.
