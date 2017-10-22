Titans' Derrick Henry: Limited to 24 yards

Henry ran for 13 yards on 13 carries and had two catches for 11 yards in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Browns.

Henry has been all or nothing this season. In wins over Jacksonville in Week 2 and Indianapolis in Week 6, Henry averaged 6.76 yards per carry and scored both of his touchdowns. In the team's other five games, Henry has averaged 2.57 yards per carry and has topped 25 rushing yards just once. It's hard to predict which Henry will show up, but recent history is in his favor for the Titans' next game. He gets one of the league's worst rush defenses in Baltimore after next week's bye.