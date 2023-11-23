Henry (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry was deemed limited in Wednesday's session, but his 'full' listing a day later indicates that the running back's initial listing was indicative of load management rather than an injury that could impact his Week 12 availability. Henry is thus slated to continue to lead the Titans' backfield Sunday against the Panthers, a role that has led to him logging double-digit carries in all 10 games that he's played in, though over his last two outings he's been held to 62 yards on 21 carries in that span.