Titans' Derrick Henry: Listed as limited Thursday

Henry (hamstring) logged a limited practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans' top back didn't practice Wednesday, so his return to practice Thursday suggests that he'll be a go Sunday against the Raiders. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Henry heads into that contest listed as questionable, or minus a Week 14 injury designation.

