Titans' Derrick Henry: Listed as questionable after missing practice again
Henry (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after not practicing this week, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Normally a full slate of practice absences would signal a likely weekend de-activation, but Henry, who has been getting conditioning work on the treadmill, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com,noted Thursday via Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site that "when Sunday comes, I'll be ready to go." While the running back's comments in recent days suggest that he plans to tough things out against Houston, those considering Henry in Week 15 fantasy lineups are strongly urged to verify his status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
