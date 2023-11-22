Henry (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

During the Titans' 34-14 loss to the Jaguars this past Sunday, Henry logged 25 of a possible 40 snaps on offense, while rushing 10 times for 38 yards and adding one catch for six yards. At this stage there's been nothing to suggest that Henry's Week 12 availability is in danger, and it's possible that his listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. With that in mind, Henry will presumably need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.