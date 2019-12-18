Titans' Derrick Henry: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Henry (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Henry didn't practice at all last week, before carrying 21 times for 86 yards in the Titans' Week 15's loss to the Texans. Thus, the fact that he logged a limited session Wednesday is actually encouraging as the 8-6 squad begins its on-field preparations for Sunday's contest against the 11-3 Saints.
