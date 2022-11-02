Henry (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

In this past weekend's 17-10 win over the Texans, Henry was on the field for 43 snaps on offense, while carrying the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two TDs and catching his only target for nine yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, it's possible that Henry's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. That said, given that a foot injury derailed the running back's 2021 campaign, his status is now worth tracking ahead of Sunday night's game against Kansas City.

