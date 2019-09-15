Titans' Derrick Henry: Lucrative outing against Colts
Henry accounted for 81 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while also contributing two receptions for 12 yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Indianapolis.
Many supposed at the time that Henry's 238-yard, four-touchdown Week 14 performance against Jacksonville last season was an enigma, given that he had averaged fewer than 40 rushing yards per contest, and had five touchdowns in his 12 games prior. The former Heisman winner has since proven that he is here to stay as a fantasy blue chipper, picking up 80-plus rushing yards in five straight games, and registering six total touchdowns since that fateful Thursday night. In Week 3 Henry will aim to repeat his legendary performance from last December, facing a Jaguars defense that has conceded more than 4.6 yards per carry to opposing running backs thus far in 2019.
