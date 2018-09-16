Titans' Derrick Henry: Met with resistance
Henry rushed for 56 yards on 18 carries during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Texans. He also completed an eight-yard pass during the contest.
After pulling ahead early with some trickery, the Titans seemed content to play it safe through most of Sunday. That strategy can help explain why it was tough sledding for Henry, but it doesn't change the fact that things haven't looked good early. He's averaging just 2.9 yards per carry thus far this season. Full judgement should probably be held until he gets a full game with a healthy Marcus Mariota (elbow), who has been held out since midway through Week 1.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Struggles in Week 1 defeat•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Fails to impress•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Modest production in preseason loss•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Ready for outside zone•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to share time in backfield•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Gets new backfield partner•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.