Titans' Derrick Henry: Met with resistance

Henry rushed for 56 yards on 18 carries during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Texans. He also completed an eight-yard pass during the contest.

After pulling ahead early with some trickery, the Titans seemed content to play it safe through most of Sunday. That strategy can help explain why it was tough sledding for Henry, but it doesn't change the fact that things haven't looked good early. He's averaging just 2.9 yards per carry thus far this season. Full judgement should probably be held until he gets a full game with a healthy Marcus Mariota (elbow), who has been held out since midway through Week 1.