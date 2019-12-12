Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Misses practice, but says he's playing

Henry (hamstring) missed practice again Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Normally back-to-back missed sessions would be alarming, but the running back isn't concerned about his Week 15 status. "I'll be ready to go," Henry noted Thursday. "When Sunday comes, I'll be ready to go." Either way, we'll circle back on Henry's status Friday to see if he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories