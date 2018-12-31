Titans' Derrick Henry: Modest output in loss

Henry received 16 carries for 93 yards and added another 13 yards on his lone reception in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Henry was actually bottled up for most of the first half, but head coach Mike Vrabel unleashed the Wildcat offense for a drive and that got his bruising back rolling a bit. The 24-year-old was unable to score a touchdown for the first time since Week 12, but he still produced a decent stat line in the end. Henry's strong finish the to season is surely going to create pre-draft buzz similar to what his stock experienced prior to this season, but it will be up to fantasy owners to decide whether or not to trust fall back into Henry's arms after a slow start likely cost many of them fantasy playoff opportunities.