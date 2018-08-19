Titans' Derrick Henry: Modest production in preseason loss

Henry rushed three times for seven yards and secured his only target for seven yards in the Titans' 30-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday.

The second-year back saw limited action for the second straight week, matching his number of rushing touches from last week's opener against the Packers. Henry is slated for plenty of volume as the Titans' lead back during the coming season, so there's not much inclination on the part of head coach Mike Vrabel to overwork him during the exhibition slate. However, Henry should see an uptick in playing time during next Saturday night's "dress rehearsal" game against the Steelers in preparation for the regular-season opener.