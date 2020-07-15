The Titans and Henry are closing in on a long-term contract in advance of Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2019 rushing champ, Henry powered Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game back in January after racking up 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He received the non-exclusive franchise tag in March, and while talks between his representation and the team ensued, he wasn't expected to get an extension as recently as Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Now seemingly on the precipice of that happening, Henry may soon be locked up by the Titans for the foreseeable future.