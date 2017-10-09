Titans' Derrick Henry: Nine yards in loss
Henry rushed four times for nine yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Miami.
Henry couldn't get anything going once again, and was held to a yardage total in the single digits for the second consecutive week. His lack of playing time in this one could be explained by Henry's inability to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield. DeMarco Murray got 14 carries and added four catches, so Tennessee likely viewed the veteran's versatility as necessary to an offense missing starting quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) in a game the Titans never led.
