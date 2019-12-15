Titans' Derrick Henry: No 'pitch count' expected
Henry (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is on track to play and isn't expected to have a planned "pitch count" for his snaps, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The fact that Henry didn't practice in any fashion this week is somewhat unsettling, but Pelissero notes that the running back's lack of activity was mostly maintenance-related. The Titans will check on Henry early Sunday just to make sure his hamstring isn't an issue, but if he gets the green light from trainers, it looks like he'll enter Week 15 without any limitations. Henry has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in each of the past four games, totaling seven touchdowns over that span.
