Titans' Derrick Henry: No practice Monday

Henry (foot) did not practice Monday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Henry exited practice Friday with an undisclosed health issue and was most recently seen wearing a walking boot. He's now missed three consecutive days of camp work. For now, the injury shouldn't raise major red flags so long as he proves his health at some point in the preseason.

