Henry (hip), who is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, is not expected to suit up, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Henry is listed as doubtful despite coming off back-to-back limited practices, and it appears that Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut will be tasked with leading Tennessee's backfield versus Dallas' stout defensive front. The outcome of Thursday's contest won't impact the Titans' chances of attaining the AFC South crown, so Henry's focus may well simply be making sure he's at 100 percent form for Week 18's pivotal divisional matchup against the Jaguars. Official word on Henry's status will come prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.