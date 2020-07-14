Henry and the Titans aren't expected to reach a long-term agreement before Wednesday's extension deadline for franchise-tagged players, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henry is scheduled to make $10.27 million in 2020 and then become a free agent next offseason. His decision to sign the franchise tender back in April means the Titans can fine him if he holds out, so it isn't clear if the running back is considering that option. The team could use a franchise tag again next offseason, with the number going up to around $12.32 million. It's possible Henry and the Titans could reach an agreement -- even if it's only verbal -- to avoid the tag next year.