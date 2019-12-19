Titans' Derrick Henry: Not practicing Thursday
Henry (hamstring) isn't present for Thursday's practice and will go down as a non-participant on the Titans' injury report, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
While Henry's downgrade from limited participation Wednesday to no activity Thursday wouldn't seem to be a positive sign on the surface, he failed to practice in any fashion last week before gaining active status for Sunday's eventual loss to the Texans, during which he carried 21 times for 86 yards. Though he wasn't on the field Thursday, Henry told the media prior to the session that he has no intention of sitting out this weekend against the Saints, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Whether Henry carries an injury designation into the contest won't be known until the Titans release their final Week 16 injury report Friday.
