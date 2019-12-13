Titans' Derrick Henry: Not spotted at practice Friday
Henry (hamstring) wasn't spotted at the open portion of Friday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Henry didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his continued absence Friday is notable. There's a pretty good chance he'll be listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET contest against the Texans, though the running back previously stated that he plans to play through his hamstring issue, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site.
