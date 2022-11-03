Henry (foot) was among the players not spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
We'll circle back to relay the running back's official participation level Thursday, but it's worth noting that after being limited Wednesday, Henry downplayed his current listed injury issue, indicating that his foot is "fine" as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches.
