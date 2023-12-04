Henry is in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henry departed Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts to be checked for a concussion, and he's since been placed in the NFL's five-step protocol. He won't be eligible to suit up for game action until gaining full clearance, which puts the veteran running back's status for the Titans' upcoming Monday Night Football matchup in Miami on Dec. 11 in jeopardy. If Henry misses any time it will signify an opportunity for rookie Tyjae Spears, who rushed the ball 16 times for 75 yards and added four receptions on six targets for 13 yards Sunday, to step up as the lead back.