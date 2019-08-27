Titans' Derrick Henry: On track for Week 1
Henry (calf) indicated Tuesday that he'll be fine for the Titans' season opener, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is thus in line to head the Titans' ground attack in 2019, with Dion Lewis slated to reprise his role as the team's top change-of-pace option. Given the seeming clarity of his role, and the lack of proven options behind that duo, Henry possesses a solid fantasy floor heading in the the coming season.
