Titans' Derrick Henry: Opportunity knocks in Week 17
With DeMarco Murray (knee) ruled out, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Henry is in line to head the Titans' backfield Sunday against the Jaguars.
The Titans can secure a wild-card playoff spot with a win, so we'd expect to see plenty of Henry on Sunday. Meanwhile, while the Jaguars are locked into the No. 3 AFC playoff seed, ESPN's Michael DiRocco relays that Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone doesn't plan to rest his starters this weekend. All in all though, with Henry looking at a heavy workload in Week 17 against a Jacksonville defense that is tougher on the pass than the run, the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is an appealing lineup option in both season-long and daily fantasy formats.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Headed for featured role•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Could serve as lead back for finale•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Just nine touches in loss•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds end zone versus Cardinals•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores late 75-yard touchdown•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Stuck behind Murray•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.