Titans' Derrick Henry: Opportunity knocks in Week 17

With DeMarco Murray (knee) ruled out, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Henry is in line to head the Titans' backfield Sunday against the Jaguars.

The Titans can secure a wild-card playoff spot with a win, so we'd expect to see plenty of Henry on Sunday. Meanwhile, while the Jaguars are locked into the No. 3 AFC playoff seed, ESPN's Michael DiRocco relays that Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone doesn't plan to rest his starters this weekend. All in all though, with Henry looking at a heavy workload in Week 17 against a Jacksonville defense that is tougher on the pass than the run, the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is an appealing lineup option in both season-long and daily fantasy formats.