Titans' Derrick Henry: Pair of touchdowns
Henry ran the ball 18 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders. He also added one reception for six yards.
Henry put together another impressive performance, finding the end zone for the fifth consecutive game and surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the fourth time in as many games. He scored on carries of 12 and 10 yards, though his longest rush of the day was a 24-yard effort that came late in third quarter. Henry has now surpassed 1,000 yards for the second season in a row and should be in position to produce again as the Titans take on the Texans in Week 15.
