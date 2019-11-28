Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Participates in practice Thursday

Henry (hamstring), who was limited in practice Wednesday, "seemed fine" during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

We'll have to see how the Titans classify Henry's participation level, but the running back's presence on the field Thursday suggests that his hamstring issue is not a major concern in advance of Sunday's game against the Colts.

