Titans' Derrick Henry: Plays through hamstring issue

Henry, who carried 18 times for 103 yards and two TDs and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Raiders, worked through a hamstring issue during the contest, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry sat out practice this past Wednesday and was limited Thursday, but missing Sunday's game wasn't a consideration, with the running back noting afterward, "my leg is going to have to be halfway off for me to stop. I am going to go out there and help my team win games and play through it." With that in mind, Wyatt notes that as the end of the first half approached, Henry headed to the Titans' locker room early in order to afford the team's trainers/medical staff added time to keep him loose. Look for Tennessee's top back to be on the team's Week 15 injury report to start the coming week, but he'll be out there next Sunday against the Texans, barring any setbacks.