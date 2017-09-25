Titans' Derrick Henry: Plays with bruised thigh
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Henry suffered a thigh bruise early in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Henry played through the injury and was productive in the second half, finishing with 13 carries for 54 yards and one catch for 10 yards. Backfield mate DeMarco Murray -- who came into the game listed as questionable with a hamstring injury -- took 14 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, with the vast majority of his production coming on a 75-yard scamper. If both backs are able to avoid setbacks during the upcoming week of practice, they'll likely split carries again Week 4 in Houston.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to back up DeMarco Murray on Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Poised for lead-back duty•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Still viewed as backup•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-high 92 rushing yards Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Six carries in Week 1•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores team's lone touchdown•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...