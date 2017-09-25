Titans' Derrick Henry: Plays with bruised thigh

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Henry suffered a thigh bruise early in Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Henry played through the injury and was productive in the second half, finishing with 13 carries for 54 yards and one catch for 10 yards. Backfield mate DeMarco Murray -- who came into the game listed as questionable with a hamstring injury -- took 14 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, with the vast majority of his production coming on a 75-yard scamper. If both backs are able to avoid setbacks during the upcoming week of practice, they'll likely split carries again Week 4 in Houston.