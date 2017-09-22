Titans' Derrick Henry: Poised for lead-back duty

Henry will be the Titans' featured back Sunday versus the Seahawks if DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is unable to go, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Murray is officially listed as questionable, but with just one limited practice under his belt this week, he's looking like an iffy prospect to suit up Sunday. An active Murray may not receive much run, either, so Henry is poised for rare lead-back duties. On the season, Henry is averaging 5.8 YPC, which forecasts nicely against a Seahawks defense that has conceded 5.6 YPC itself to running backs through two contests.